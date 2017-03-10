WA's major parties sidestep commitments to funding legal services for domestic violence victims

With the announcements from politicians of various stripes that rained down on International Women’s Day this week, a group who could be forgiven a cynical frown would be Western Australia’s community legal centres. They are the primary legal service aimed at assisting victims of domestic violence, and, like all community legal centres in Australia, are looking down the barrel of a 30% funding cut from the federal government come next financial year. In Tasmania, the state government recently announced they would make up some of that shortfall. But even election season in Western Australia couldn’t get any such commitment out of either of the major parties.