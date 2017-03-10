The limits of 18C: racism is on the rise, and it's not up to judges to stop it
Laws alone cannot protect our society and its legal system from the corrosive effects of the bile that bigoted sentiment will always place in men’s mouths.
Mar 10, 2017
Laws alone cannot protect our society and its legal system from the corrosive effects of the bile that bigoted sentiment will always place in men’s mouths.
“If I were doing the Melbourne traffic lights, I would actually have — instead of the woman — I’d have a Sudanese guy with a crowbar flashing up on the lights to warn you that you’re about to be carjacked …”
Powered by Taboola