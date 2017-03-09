What happened when Guy Rundle scored an interview with Pauline Hanson
The goodwill didn't last long, though. Perhaps they googled "Guy Rundle -- communist" or something, and realised the truth.
Mar 9, 2017
The goodwill didn't last long, though. Perhaps they googled "Guy Rundle -- communist" or something, and realised the truth.
Before the broad sandstone sweep of the Kalgoorlie courthouse, arches and porticos and a clock tower etched against the sky, Pauline Hanson paused and turned on her heel to the photographers. It was close to midday and the sun was high in the sky, and she was perfectly turned out as always, a model for us all. The red coiffure had not a hair out of place, the eyebrows were as arched and feline as ever, and the dress was a knock-out — a black and white just-below-the-knee number, with white, pink and orange tropical flowers growing up the back and front, black high heels, clack clack clack on the pavement.
Powered by Taboola
4 thoughts on “What happened when Guy Rundle scored an interview with Pauline Hanson ”
A wonder that Pauline didn’t tell Guy that she listens to the “people” … except if you are a low paid worker facing significant cuts to their wages as a result of the penalty rate decision … Pauline is in favour of even more cuts to these employees’ wages … so the “people” she is listening to must be business owners in search of higher profits … no wonder Pauline is preferencing the LNP …
That whole thing should read as surreal, but strangely – knowing outback Western Australia – it comes across as pinpoint accurate. Nice work.
Brilliant.
Rundle is hitting his straps, this account is manna from heaven/wherever.
Hanson’s appeal explained & contained in eight words: “Oh, mate I wouldn’t have a clue. Darren!!”