Razer: International Women's Day 2017 thawed my cold, dead heart
Yesterday, we witnessed a return to old forms of feminist solidarity, and that's got Helen Razer giddy.
Mar 9, 2017
Yesterday, we witnessed a return to old forms of feminist solidarity, and that's got Helen Razer giddy.
Yes, you’re right. In general, nostalgia is the first refuge of the political idiot. Whether it is uttered by a Trump proposing a return to a “great” America or a Tankie rewriting the crimes of Stalin, the claim that Things Were Better In The Olden Days is hardly ever to be trusted. To urge for a return to an old regime is nearly always deluded. To pick up old techniques of resistance, however, is not necessarily a rotten idea.
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “Razer: International Women’s Day 2017 thawed my cold, dead heart ”
I can’t help but turn my mind back to 1918-1919 (metaphorically, you understand) when the soldiers were returning back from the war only to discover that male society had made a huge fucking mistake.
By the men’s absence, women had demonstrated to themselves – first and foremost – that they could run the world. Mankind has been fighting a rearguard action ever since, and one that is doomed to failure.
Australia has now had a female PM, and one who has been politically head-kicked and yet she defiantly stood her ground. There will be more to come. They will be of different political hews, and they will make mistakes, no doubt about it. But the blindfold has fallen to the floor and society cannot remain blind to what it has so plainly seen.
I’m not suggesting that females will automatically make better leaders then men, but perhaps that the issues men typically despise, ignore or neglect, such as childcare, might have some light brought upon them at last?
I was talking to some young female colleagues at work today and they expressed the opinion that the IWD was all a little embarrassing to them.
# not engaged!