WA

Mar 9, 2017

One Nation micromanages candidate accounts, on the hunt for dissidents and suppressive persons

Pauline Hanson's One Nation demands an extraordinary level of control over its candidates, including kicking candidates off their own Facebook pages and demands that they cull their followers lists to approved people only, writes freelance journalist Tom Ravlic.

As news of One Nation’s infighting and tensions continue to dominate headlinesCrikey can reveal Pauline Hanson’s party insists on total control over candidates’ social media presence, including taking away candidates’ administrator privileges to their own Facebook pages and demanding that they remove potential spies and traitors from their follower lists.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “One Nation micromanages candidate accounts, on the hunt for dissidents and suppressive persons 

  1. klewso

    To be fair, Hanson-Ashby followers do have to appear sort of normal – before they get into ‘the big house’ – or no one would vote them in …. after they get in anything goes.

