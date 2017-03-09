One Nation micromanages candidate accounts, on the hunt for dissidents and suppressive persons
Pauline Hanson's One Nation demands an extraordinary level of control over its candidates, including kicking candidates off their own Facebook pages and demands that they cull their followers lists to approved people only, writes freelance journalist Tom Ravlic.
One thought on “One Nation micromanages candidate accounts, on the hunt for dissidents and suppressive persons ”
To be fair, Hanson-Ashby followers do have to appear sort of normal – before they get into ‘the big house’ – or no one would vote them in …. after they get in anything goes.