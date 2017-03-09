Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Mar 9, 2017

Matthew Guy's revenge

It's like a soap opera!

The divisions in the Victorian Liberal Party keep getting juicier. The Age revealed today that the parliamentary leader Matthew Guy and his colleagues had set up their own fundraising account, separate from the administrative arm of the party, which contains almost $250,000 in donated funds to go towards the party’s efforts at next year’s state election. This comes as the party’s factions are going to war over Peter Reith’s bid to boot party president Michael Kroger from his job. Guy and other state MPs are supporting Reith, but the account shows how deep distrust of the administrative arm is. In the lead-up to the vote for the party’s various administrative bodies, Ms Tips understands that Kroger has dropped Georgina Downer from his ticket to continue her role on the administrative committee. It’s unclear why she’s no longer in favour with Kroger, who seems to be on the way out. 

