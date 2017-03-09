Ex-Lib at war with his former party in WA
Independent member for the key seat
Mar 9, 2017
Independent member for the key seat
Independent member for the key seat of Hillarys, Rob Johnson, has thrown such persistent and damning shade at the WA Liberal Party, from which he resigned last year, that “escalation” has started to feel like the wrong word — it’s become business as usual. After years of feuding with Premier Colin Barnett, most publicly about his belief the WA Liberal Party is being taken over by evangelical Christians, he announced his resignation from the party in April 2016 by noting his lack of respect for his party leader and his “serious concerns in relation to this Government’s commitment to honesty, integrity, openness and accountability”. In October of last year, he was thrown out of Parliament for calling Barnett a “disgraceful turd” over his opposition to a bill removing the six-year limit on civil action for child abuse survivors.
Powered by Taboola