Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Mar 9, 2017

Hinch's Senate Diary: blustering pollies and nosy Comcar drivers

Why do pollies wearing $1000-$2000 suits think it makes them "men of the people" by sitting in the front seat of a Comcar?

Derryn Hinch —

Derryn Hinch

Share

As a newbie in the Senate, I’m the first to point out that I am not totally au fait with procedural matters and terms like “Point of Order, Mr. President”.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Hinch’s Senate Diary: blustering pollies and nosy Comcar drivers 

  1. lykurgus

    Five answers in 30 minutes (one answer per 6 minutes) – what are you complaining about? Patricia Karavelas can’t get that in a week.
    And the saponaceous Brandis isn’t doing that behaviour as a tactic – he does it because its in his nature.
    Oh, and that rictus grin on Carletons face? That was fear.

  2. Martin Butterfield

    “Big Mal”is Mr Meninga! The late Fraser was medium-sized Mal – unless a different way of measuring size applies to Victorians..

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/09/derryn-hinch-on-estimates-and-nosy-comcar-drivers-who-want-pollies-to-ride-up-front/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.