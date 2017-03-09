Hinch's Senate Diary: blustering pollies and nosy Comcar drivers
Why do pollies wearing $1000-$2000 suits think it makes them "men of the people" by sitting in the front seat of a Comcar?
Mar 9, 2017
As a newbie in the Senate, I’m the first to point out that I am not totally au fait with procedural matters and terms like “Point of Order, Mr. President”.
2 thoughts on “Hinch’s Senate Diary: blustering pollies and nosy Comcar drivers ”
Five answers in 30 minutes (one answer per 6 minutes) – what are you complaining about? Patricia Karavelas can’t get that in a week.
And the saponaceous Brandis isn’t doing that behaviour as a tactic – he does it because its in his nature.
Oh, and that rictus grin on Carletons face? That was fear.
“Big Mal”is Mr Meninga! The late Fraser was medium-sized Mal – unless a different way of measuring size applies to Victorians..