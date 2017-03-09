Crikey Worm: Can we keep the lights on?
Good morning, early birds. Is Australia facing an energy crisis? And Centrelink blames everyone except its own program for debt issues. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte andMax Chalmers.
Mar 9, 2017
Good morning, early birds. Is Australia facing an energy crisis? And Centrelink blames everyone except its own program for debt issues. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte andMax Chalmers.
There are a lot of energy headlines today, with a report, a submission to a government review and comments by a regulator each painting a disturbing picture — together they are even more worrying.
Powered by Taboola