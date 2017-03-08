Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

United States

Mar 8, 2017

Will Trump get impeached?

As long as Republicans are happy to have Trump in office, he'll stay.

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

There can surely be no president in the history of the United States who has inspired such serious, persistent and widespread talk of impeachment as quickly as the Donald. From his potential Russia connections to a bizarre claim of wiretapping by the previous administration, his outlandish and possibly illegal behaviour has sparked calls from Democrats and Republicans that it might be time to remove him from power. 

