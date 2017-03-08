Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Mar 8, 2017

Where's Julia Gillard?

How rarely we hear from Australia's first female leader.

Former PM Julia Gillard wrote an op-ed for The Guardian to mark International Women’s Day on one of her favourite topics — education for disadvantaged women — and it got us thinking about how rarely we hear from Australia’s first female leader. When Peta Credlin revealed the carbon tax was never really a carbon tax? Nothing. At multiple points when policies of her government have been criticised by current government members? Nothing. Compare this to her contemporaries, Kevin Rudd and Tony Abbott, who can’t walk past a microphone without defending their legacies, or leave their social media accounts alone for a day at a time. Is it really women who are too emotional for politics?

