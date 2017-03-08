The Australian went the full Pravda on 18C yesterday, which was just like old times. The front-page lead was a story spruiking an opinion piece by Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells, outlining the lamest change to 18C — i.e. replacing offence by perception of the group with a “reasonable person” test — as some sort of yuggge victory. It isn’t, of course, because it does not address the core objection to 18C, which is the judgement by the state on speech, which is odious (in cases other than harassment, verbal abuse, etc, etc). Indeed, Fierravanti-Wells’ suggestion would actually cement 18C deeper into the body of the law, by establishing the principle that some abstract imaginary public is the invisible jury for all speech. Nice little motif from Mussolini’s corporatist state, so good to see Fierravanti-Wells honouring her heritage. The IPA and other lovers of ferrdom! will oppose this if they have any guts. An open question. Poor old James “Sprog” Paterson looks like he lacks all internal organs whatsoever, and feeds by photosynthesising in the Senate courtyard. To give the grace note to the Pravda-style exercise, Chris Merritt has a lip-smacking piece about how good all this is for Malcolm Turnbull. Luckily for him, the still extant 18C doesn’t cover insults to the intelligence.