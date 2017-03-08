Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Media

Mar 8, 2017

Staff fears ABC cuts are thin end of the wedge

Many ABC staff welcome the promised bureaucratic overhaul, but concerns remain about further cuts, as well as consolidation strategies, writes freelance journalist Emily Watkins.

Share

ABC staff remain in the dark about the true cost and opportunities of Michelle Guthrie’s plan for a radical reshaping of the national broadcaster.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Staff fears ABC cuts are thin end of the wedge 

  1. Roger Seccombe

    Wasn’t this why Michelle Guthrie was appointed – to decimate the successful ABC?

    1. Bill Hilliger

      Oh yes, Loopert insisted. Malcolm chicken little complied. Loopert will pat Malcolm on the head when the job is done.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/08/staff-fears-abc-cuts-are-thin-end-of-the-wedge/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.