Latest WikiLeaks release shows how security agencies harm us
WikiLeaks has unveiled a vast trove of documents that illustrate how security agencies have attacked the operating systems of our mobile devices in order to spy on us.
Mar 8, 2017
Is your Samsung TV spying on you? Have smart phone communications applications previously regarded as secure from snooping been breached? Should we just give up trying to protect our privacy in the face of remorseless intelligence agency assaults on the security of the internet?
3 thoughts on “Latest WikiLeaks release shows how security agencies harm us ”
The IoT stuff is hilarious. The benefits are infinitesimal, the risks substantial and unknown. You won’t believe this, but I can open my fridge door and work out what I need to buy using a pencil and paper. It’s radical!!!!
I am yet to see anything in the IoT sphere currently in use or planned that has or would remotely improve my life. So far, only geek toys.
But you early adopters, go for your life. Canaries in the coal mine??
Is there anything new in this? Maybe a bit of detail; but people who have wanted confidential meetings have required collection of mobile devices for years. Haven’t we all read “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and similar?
Nice to see someone is gathering intelligence on what intelligence agencies are doing – even if only in the national (voter’s) interest?