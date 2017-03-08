Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Mar 8, 2017

Has One Nation abandoned its family law policies to appease the Libs?

Did they vanish as a consequence of the party's election deal with the WA Liberals?

Has One Nation walked away from its policy of abolishing the Family Court and putting men’s rights front and centre in the family law system? One disgruntled One Nation supporter believes so. Having claimed that the Family Court causes men to murder their ex-partners and children out of “frustration” and proposing an array of “reforms” including punishing domestic violence victims with court costs, Pauline Hanson and her party would, you’d reasonably expect, be pushing the policy in the lead-up to the WA state election this weekend. But, strangely, the family law page on its policies site is now a dead link. As our tipster notes, the Wayback Machine, which periodically archives websites, shows a link to the policy was still there in December last year. Did it vanish as a consequence of the party’s election deal with the WA Liberals? We’d be surprised if the two events were linked — but the family law policy is the only policy that has disappeared from the site in that time.

