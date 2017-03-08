'An agency in crisis': Human Services struggles under Centrelink debacle
Centrelink's robodebt notices scheme is the end result of years of budget cuts to the Department of Human Services, the union says.
Mar 8, 2017
The Centrelink automated debt notices scheme is the result of years of cuts to the Department of Human Services by both Coalition and Labor governments, according to the public sector union.
2 thoughts on “‘An agency in crisis’: Human Services struggles under Centrelink debacle ”
This is what you get when you save money and “increase efficiencies”? ….. Yes Minister, why not carry on regardless – refusing to admit error?
“Alan Hacker”?