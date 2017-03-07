Three years on from MH370's disappearance, is the mystery now unsolvable?
The risk that MH370 might not be found until well after all of those alive today are dead, and its mystery thus irrelevant and forgotten, is very real.
Three years after flight MH370 vanished, we know more about the decline of the media and the untruthfulness or obfuscation of Malaysia’s authorities in dealing with the mystery than we do about the events that brought the Malaysia Airlines 777-200ER down, or the location of the heavy and sunk parts of its wreckage.
