The regulator is coming for commercial property
The financial regulator has issued a stern warning to banks about commercial property lending -- the area where property crunches usually start, Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane write.
Mar 7, 2017
For all our obsession with house prices and the latest missive from international bodies like the OECD warning about property bubbles, in fact property crashes don’t start in housing. Financial regulators such as the Reserve Bank and the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority have been pointing out for years that crashes start in commercial property. That’s what we saw in the financial crisis when bad commercial property loans in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and especially the Gold Coast and the Cairns area of North Queensland triggered huge losses, and it was the trigger for the crunch in the early 1990s. And alarm bells should be ringing now about commercial property lending because of weak management and poor lending standards.
One thought on “The regulator is coming for commercial property ”
Funny how risky lending to commercial and developer property is still an issue, as well as overextending of housing loans. However, if you are a young couple with good jobs where I live, you are expected to have at least 40% deposit on a loan for say a $250,000 house, where there is little or no evidence of defaulting.
The only problem we have is that properties are slow to sell, I wonder why?