WA

Mar 7, 2017

Rundle: inside the One Nation campaign on the ground in WA

The story of One Nation is the only story that matters out of the 2017 Western Australian election.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Well, Pauline Hanson has done Dancing with the Stars often enough to know how to make an entrance, and this week’s was a doozy. Hours before she flew into Perth for a week of barnstorming the west ahead of Saturday’s election, she told Insiders‘ Barrie Cassidy that she was not sold on the idea of vaccination, that the links to autism needed to be studied and that parents should read the evidence and “make up their own minds”. At which point the meeja-sphere erupted, with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull weighing in to say that Hanson’s comments were dangerous, and also that he had given the order for Australian troops to kill autism, he, to kill it, not Labor, kill it, kill autism. Kill.

4 comments

4 thoughts on “Rundle: inside the One Nation campaign on the ground in WA 

  1. Flowenswell

    Thanks Guy. Love it when you’re on the campaign trail.

  2. zut alors

    There’s a rumour that George Soros has even been vaccinated, where will it all end?!

    Rundle is again performing a public service by rubbing shoulders with politicians & would-be politicians – obviating our risk of personal exposure.

    Guy, it’s worth putting on your CV that you couldn’t swing a meth deal in Australia’s ice capital, no small accomplishment.

  3. cartoonmick

    She stands for so many things which I (and a majority of people I know) disagree with.
    The main concern is she will influence so many peoples votes for all the wrong reasons.
    She is visiting WA to promote One Nations policies (?) and influence voters in the WA State elections being held next Saturday 11th March.
    The big question is,,,,, how much influence will she have ????
    This 1 minute YouTube vid looks at the odds of her influence . . . . https://youtu.be/XgWq66bubJg
    Cheers
    Mick

  4. rhwombat

    Another great Trail piece GR. Sam seems the real deal – though I don’t get that he won’t vote Labor. What a pity he’s been sold to the Orange Fishwife for 30 pieces of disinformation, and will wake up on Sunday another victim of the FIFO fie fum Attention Deficit Whore and the Big Miners who ride her.

