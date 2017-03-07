Rundle: inside the One Nation campaign on the ground in WA
The story of One Nation is the only story that matters out of the 2017 Western Australian election.
Mar 7, 2017
Well, Pauline Hanson has done Dancing with the Stars often enough to know how to make an entrance, and this week’s was a doozy. Hours before she flew into Perth for a week of barnstorming the west ahead of Saturday’s election, she told Insiders‘ Barrie Cassidy that she was not sold on the idea of vaccination, that the links to autism needed to be studied and that parents should read the evidence and “make up their own minds”. At which point the meeja-sphere erupted, with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull weighing in to say that Hanson’s comments were dangerous, and also that he had given the order for Australian troops to kill autism, he, to kill it, not Labor, kill it, kill autism. Kill.
26 thoughts on “Rundle: inside the One Nation campaign on the ground in WA ”
Thanks Guy. Love it when you’re on the campaign trail.
There’s a rumour that George Soros has even been vaccinated, where will it all end?!
Rundle is again performing a public service by rubbing shoulders with politicians & would-be politicians – obviating our risk of personal exposure.
Guy, it’s worth putting on your CV that you couldn’t swing a meth deal in Australia’s ice capital, no small accomplishment.
She stands for so many things which I (and a majority of people I know) disagree with.
The main concern is she will influence so many peoples votes for all the wrong reasons.
She is visiting WA to promote One Nations policies (?) and influence voters in the WA State elections being held next Saturday 11th March.
The big question is,,,,, how much influence will she have ????
This 1 minute YouTube vid looks at the odds of her influence . . . . https://youtu.be/XgWq66bubJg
Cheers
Mick
Sometimes I wonder at what you do for us and fear for you.
Another great Trail piece GR. Sam seems the real deal – though I don’t get that he won’t vote Labor. What a pity he’s been sold to the Orange Fishwife for 30 pieces of disinformation, and will wake up on Sunday another victim of the FIFO fie fum Attention Deficit Whore and the Big Miners who ride her.
Well, as he said Labor don’t want to know about FIFO – and I certainly never hear them or the mainstream media talking about it. They’re more concerned about the fact some kids might get mumps.
I detest Hanson and her ilk, but she is attracting a lot of angry, confused people who in many sound like many on the left in their distrust of the media and the political establishment, but without the political grounding and (relatively) coherent understanding of political/economic/social structures.
A lot of these people would have firmly status quo a decade or two ago – the fact that they aren’t is a sign of how far our media-political elite have sunk in the population’s estimation.
Bob.
FIFO is not Labor’s fault or responsibility, and it’s measles, not mumps, that the Antivaxers are propagating through their pig-headed alt-right memes. The Right, in all their manifestations from Putin to Breitbart and Gina the Hutt to the Murdorc Press, bear the responsibility for the decimation of information for that has driven the Neo-Lib counter revolution of the last 30 years. That they own Trump, Turnbull and the Tories tells the whole story.
@Rhwombat
If you re-read my comment, I didn’t way it was Labor’s fault or responsibility.
And regarding immunisation, the hysteria from both sides of this “debate” is deafening. I agree with immunisation with serious and communicable diseases, but the immunisation cocktail extends to a huge range of conditions, many of which are rarely, if ever, seriously threatening.
I don’t think we can assume that immunisation is totally safe, but we need RESEARCH into its dangers. I in no way hold with the immunisation causes autism rubbish, which has been thoroughly debunked (and was transparently fake to start with), but this doesn’t invalidate all concerns about immunisation. On this topic, both sides of the ‘debate’ seem as hysterical and ill-informed as each other.
Bob – you may be a builder. I’m an infectious Diseases Physician. I both do and evaluate the RESEARCH you characterize as “hysterical debate”. Please point out exactly where the Australian Immunization Schedule excites your concern, and the source of the data that supports you. Otherwise we’ll have to assume that you are another one of those pathetic morons who conflate their powerless bewilderment for alternative fact, and your prejudiced for evidence. Your Hanson’s Disease is evident.
@HRHDumbat You *may* be a physician, but you’re certainly not a great reader. I didn’t say the research was ‘hysterical debate’ … I said the debate is hysterical.
Hey Guy, nice piece, but next time could you get them to touch on climate change?
Outstanding – perceptive and empathetic. Still in the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king. Populism is quite a complex and nuanced position – such a pity it’s solutions almost always cause the proponents to put the foot to the floor, veer off course and slam into a tree. The old adage – For every complex problem there is an answer that is clear, simple, and wrong – and can be reduced to a three word chant. Here we go again …
In Jose Borge’s Land of the Blind that was far from the case. Emphatically so.
But, playing metaphors, many have noted that we are in Alice’s Wonderland whereas I would suggest that, like the Hobbit/LotR, the previous nutbaggery has been the kiddie version – we passed through the Looking Glass into an altogether more serious situation.
The players know that the game is rigged, they have no autonomy and the inexplicable has become inevitable.
I have to agree, this was a fantastic piece. It is dead easy to mock One Nation, but it is a lot harder to do that when GR rips off the PHON sticky paper and shows the ordinary human being beneath.
I hope that Hansen gets crushed this weekend, but I also feel sorry for poor schmoes like Sam.
Nicely said, Nudiefish. It makes you wonder how many potential PHON voters aren’t frothing racists or swivel-eyed nutjobs, but just fed-up regular people that think a system re-set could work.
On this score, it’ll be really interesting when the WA election results come out to see how accurate the pre-election polls were. We saw the effect of ‘secret sympathisers’ on the Brexit and Trump results, which virtually all the polling singularly failed to detect.
I don’t know, but there could perhaps be an important number of ordinary schmoes out there quietly on the cusp of flicking their vote to PHON. If that happened, and enough PHON voters did preference the Liberals as PH wants them to, the WA result could be a lot closer than the comfortable Labor win that polls are currently predicting. (Of course, backlash against the Liberals / PHON preference swap on both sides could militate against this effect too.) Definitely an election to watch.
Oh Guy! Crying into your beer last year following Trump and Clinton and now this?
nah i wasnt crying into my beer. as id said before it, i wouldnt be surprised if i was suprised. i was surprised by the trump result, as most were, and in that sense not surprised. angry about the cluelessness of progressives was more like it. inclduing for ideas like it not being worth getting to know One Nation folks, and what they believe
Here’s the sort of thing that just gifts PHON a brilliant future: Melbourne retrofitting itself with de-gendered pedestrian traffic lights to reduce ‘unconscious’ patriarchal bias –
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/mar/07/melbourne-trials-female-figures-on-pedestrian-crossings-to-reduce-unconscious-bias
I can’t imagine a more brilliant red flag to a bull – How’s that for in your face, you women-hating cultural conservatives! Want to cross the street? Then submit to the hegemony of our liberal progressivism. Yes, now, you inadvertent potential rapist!
There’s only one problem with this, of course, being that huge swathes of the old working class – to say nothing of the rest of Australian society – are instinctively culturally conservative, and totally agree that they should love women and cherish girls (and take serious offense at being told they don’t) – or are women and girls who already do feel loved and cherished.
Actually, who couldn’t be insulted by the politics of attempting to ‘de-gender’ of pedestrian traffic lights, except people who don’t really want politics to change anything?
Is this satire?
Gullible’ Travels or the Redneck’s Reader. Humanities aggregate IQ is dropping just in time for the AI’s to take over. God help us all.
I’m glad that you’re bringing a bit of your American campaign trail gonzo journalism to bear on Australian politics. It’s not only entertaining, but it’s salutary to see and hear what motivates the candidates
At a time when our political system is broken, who’s paying for this campaigning of the Senator for Queensland?
Oh wow, you got here!
FIFO is a QLD/WA thing, pretty much unheard of elsewhere. And there is FIFO and there is FIFO:
Two and two (weeks) gives you half a life
Three and one give you a quarter of a life
And four and one gives you a fifth of a life.
There is a big difference between the first and third rosters, and more rosters are moving towards the third. People can live with the first, but the third, four and one, is a marriage, health and sanity destroyer.
Nobody in politics cares about this stuff. All they care about is that the mining revenue keeps pouring in. I see the sainted Pauline has said nothing about it- unsurprising since she is really a Liberal anyway and, despite sounding like a base-worker, always votes to fuck them over. She looks like a deli-owner who puts nine cents worth of lollies in a ten-cent bag.
Enjoy the chase, Guy. Oh and please, pay special attention to the Roe 8 debacle when you hit Perth. It’s a doozy.
Nice piece Guy, thanks. If Sam has seen what FIFO does to folk, “It’s called a choice, but it isn’t at all, it’s just what’s offered.”, and the 457 visa plan “Keeps everyone else in line”, etc etc – if Sam is disillusioned by the gulf between his experience of reality and the stuff the highly paid executive classes / bosses sprout, why would he not be equally suspicious of what other (highly paid or qualified) experts say about vaccination?
Hi Guy,
Your pieces for me make Crikey worthwhile. On FIFO I must confess I didn’t know it was so punishing to the workers. I trust Sam was pretty much giving you the lived experience straight. Looking forward to your next report from the nTH most remote place on the planet during it’s current festival of democracy. At least WA voters aren’t short on choice as the two party system goes into terminal decline.
Why do these One Nation candidates have to be such “bullshit artists”. This man is not in the top 10 High Jump all time rankings for Qld or even in the top 50 for Australian Athletics, unless he had a different name previously.