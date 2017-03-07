Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Media

Mar 7, 2017

Breast interest: how Emma Watson's nude boobs hijacked public debate

Mainstream press will spend an entire day assessing Watson’s ability to do nothing, but spend no time at all interrogating Bill Gates' or Elon Musk's mad theories.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

Share

In news that is as recently to hand as it will be quickly forgotten, the actor Emma Watson this week revealed a portion of her bosom in Vanity Fair magazine. As high-end totty has bared itself tastefully in this liberal lifestyle pamphlet for decades — Scarlett Johansson, Demi Moore and Natalie Portman are among the many stars who celebrated ascent by lowering trousers for Leibowitz, Testino et al. — the act became quite standard. These, however, are non-standard times and press has gone hog-wild in the past 24 hours asking what this long feature of the mag means for Today’s Feminism.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/07/razer-2/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.