Breast interest: how Emma Watson's nude boobs hijacked public debate
Mainstream press will spend an entire day assessing Watson’s ability to do nothing, but spend no time at all interrogating Bill Gates' or Elon Musk's mad theories.
Mar 7, 2017
Mainstream press will spend an entire day assessing Watson’s ability to do nothing, but spend no time at all interrogating Bill Gates' or Elon Musk's mad theories.
In news that is as recently to hand as it will be quickly forgotten, the actor Emma Watson this week revealed a portion of her bosom in Vanity Fair magazine. As high-end totty has bared itself tastefully in this liberal lifestyle pamphlet for decades — Scarlett Johansson, Demi Moore and Natalie Portman are among the many stars who celebrated ascent by lowering trousers for Leibowitz, Testino et al. — the act became quite standard. These, however, are non-standard times and press has gone hog-wild in the past 24 hours asking what this long feature of the mag means for Today’s Feminism.
Powered by Taboola