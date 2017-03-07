Liberals' problems won't vanish with new leader
Whether it's Turnbull, Abbott or Dutton leading them, the Liberals need to get to grips with their inability to deal with two key policy issues.
The Western Australian state election has made life for the troubled Turnbull government even worse. The WA Liberals’ deal with One Nation, and Arthur Sinodinos’ idiotic use of the phrase “more sophisticated” about Hanson and her crazies, has created an unwanted association between the government and the racist extremist. When Hanson reiterated her scepticism about vaccinations and her enthusiasm for Vladimir Putin on the weekend, the Prime Minister was only too happy to find issues on which he could distance himself from her. But a Labor victory in the west, especially after Turnbull has been conspicuous in his absence from the state, will redouble questions about his leadership, even if not quite in the same way the ousting of Campbell Newman was a body blow for Tony Abbott.
6 thoughts on “Liberals’ problems won’t vanish with new leader ”
“It’s far more likely a Dutton or Abbott would simply revert to the constant scare campaigns that marked Abbott’s time even as prime minister.”
This says it all about the emptiness of those who come to power on the back of scare-mongering and negativity, as Abbott did. Being in office requires a thought-out philosophy, not mindless negative slogans culled from the comments of focus groups. Our political careerist class lacks this philosophical compass, so is sadly more effective in opposition than in power.
“there’s widespread consensus among economists about the effectiveness of an emission intensity scheme for finding the most efficient way to transition to renewable energy”
That’s wrong, misleadingly wrong. It is a price on carbon that is recognised as efficient in suppressing emissions of carbon.
Renewables? Fear that the Earth is running out of non-renewables is superstitious nonsense; any geologist will tell you it is not true. Anyone concerned for our grandchildren should admit that the problem is carbon and what we should replace it with. If an alternative requires gas backup, then it fails to replace gas.
Roger, gas is a sensible stop-gap technology between coal fired power stations and renewables.
Gas emits less carbon dioxide (for it is this which is the problem) per MJ produced, and can be used in higher efficiency generation technologies, namely combined cycle gas turbines.
Gas will be needed as energy companies invest in a mixture of wind and solar technologies (primarily) as well as storage solutions, such as hydro storage.
I can’t see how your favoured nuclear solution would be financially viable, or even provide remotely cheap power.
They’re also on the wrong side of history, the way I read it.
Where were the BCA, the energy companies, BHP and the NFF when Tony was raging about the wrecking ball Carbon Tax? Their silence was deafening as I remember it. Most of them were working/donating to get Labour out and the LNP in. Now they are having second thoughts it seems, a bit late now that Tony and Tony II have painted themselves into a corner
It is telling that the NFF are suggesting emission intensity scheme while their supposed representatives the Nationals are climate denialists. Not so surprising that country folk are looking for someone else to vote for, although they are barked up the wrong tree with One Nation.