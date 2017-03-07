Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Uncategorized

Mar 7, 2017

Guess how many times Labor mentioned penalty rates in question time?

Does anyone want to talk about anything other than penalty rates and energy? Anyone? No? OK then ...

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Share

Both parties knew what they wanted to talk about in question time last week. Every single question Labor put to the Coalition concerned penalty rates. Coalition MPs were more diverse for their part, with an alleged Islamic State supporter being apprehended and a better-than-expected economic performance to spruik, but clearly they really wanted to talk about energy security (even, quite a few times, when no one asked).
  
But they almost as consistent as Labor when it came to the subject of penalty rates, using all but two of their answers to mention Bill Shorten’s record as employment minister and/or at the Australian Workers’ Union. 

Meanwhile, the other parties and independents, between them, managed one question about penalty rates, and none regarding energy.

 

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/07/labor-obsessed-with-penalty-rates-coalition-obsessed-with-energy-infographic/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.