Media

Mar 7, 2017

ABC to cut 200 staff by June

The ABC is finally joining Ten, Nine, Seven, Foxtel and Fox Sports among the victims of streaming video, the net and social media.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Well, ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie promised to swing the axe. Today she has, announcing a 20% “reduction” in management across the public broadcaster, while also promising to address “duplication in support roles”.

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “ABC to cut 200 staff by June 

  1. Needlemeyer

    On that last sentence, “…does the funding of the ABC matter as much?”:

    The ABC’s funding, per se, might not be so significant, but, having an adequately funded, non-commercial, independent, and disinterested prominent news organisation to report on all those other matters is a HUGE issue! Without this “balancing item”, we will never escape the althernative universe of “alternative facts”.

    1. zut alors

      Thoroughly agree. It’s vital to have an independent national broadcaster with sufficient resources to operate effectively along with setting the bar.

      One area we wouldn’t object to being axed ie: the promo department. The number of promos between programmes is insufferable, the constant touting has the opposite effect by actually discouraging me to tune in.

  2. graybul

    Could not have said it better ‘Needlemeyer. When it comes to Media . . . ABC is ‘the’ essential weight offsetting private, commercial interests. The public funded voice of last resort. If it were not so . . . why is it ‘for profit’ media, alongside ultra conservative politicians constantly hyperventilate when the ABC voice receives Public support?

