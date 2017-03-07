Well, ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie promised to swing the axe. Today she has, announcing a 20% “reduction” in management across the public broadcaster, while also promising to address “duplication in support roles”.
We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please click the activate button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.
3 thoughts on “ABC to cut 200 staff by June ”
On that last sentence, “…does the funding of the ABC matter as much?”:
The ABC’s funding, per se, might not be so significant, but, having an adequately funded, non-commercial, independent, and disinterested prominent news organisation to report on all those other matters is a HUGE issue! Without this “balancing item”, we will never escape the althernative universe of “alternative facts”.
Thoroughly agree. It’s vital to have an independent national broadcaster with sufficient resources to operate effectively along with setting the bar.
One area we wouldn’t object to being axed ie: the promo department. The number of promos between programmes is insufferable, the constant touting has the opposite effect by actually discouraging me to tune in.
Could not have said it better ‘Needlemeyer. When it comes to Media . . . ABC is ‘the’ essential weight offsetting private, commercial interests. The public funded voice of last resort. If it were not so . . . why is it ‘for profit’ media, alongside ultra conservative politicians constantly hyperventilate when the ABC voice receives Public support?