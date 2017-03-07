Tips and rumours
Janine Perrett gives Ross Cameron the world's best side-eye ... Pauline's mystery penalty rates ... Aunty insulting its female staff ...
Mar 7, 2017
From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …
3 thoughts on “Tips and rumours ”
How much is Perrett paid to share a cage with a rabid mandrill?
Hanson’s BS about ‘Howard changing the goal posts’ – hasn’t she used that line before? Wasn’t she mixing what happened in Qld – only the year has changed?
…. I thought we were in for a good ride when she started by acknowledging her “mate George” (Sinodinos – “The Sultan of Sophistication”?) – from then on it was anyone’s guess where she was going – congratulations to “Hopalong” Cassidy for almost keeping up enough to pull her up once or twice. Reminded me of that old “Ride the Wild Donkey” come-on rodeo trick – you just had to mount facing backwards.
Which male MP’s who supported / defended cuts to penalty rates, to the same extent, were treated less harshly than Ann Sudmalis?