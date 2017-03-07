Daily Tele not happy with the ABC's approach to International Women's Day

The ABC is kicking men off the airwaves tomorrow to mark International Women’s Day, which is apparently a terrible insult to both male and female presenters according to The Daily Telegraph. “A host of prominent women have labelled the ABC’s move to boot male television and radio hosts off air tomorrow for International Women’s Day as ‘tokenism’,” says the Tele. News Corp hates when the national broadcaster gets in on their turf — surely insulting ABC presenters is best left to the seasoned professionals at News (and in fact, quite a few of the “host of prominent women” quoted happen to be presenters on News Corp-owned Sky News).

Aunty isn’t the only media outlet with a novel way to mark International Women’s Day. Ms Tips hears at The Age in Melbourne there will be a sausage sizzle run by the male members of staff (how insulting!) and that women are encouraged to dress in vintage-style clothes for the day to draw attention to the … ahem … old-fashioned attitudes to women. Marking International Women’s Day will have a bit of extra kick at The Age, which has never had a woman appointed to the job as editor-in-chief (although it has many senior women in its ranks editing the weekend papers and the sport section), and where it has been noted with disappointment that CEO Greg Hywood has appointed 10 men and just one woman as part of the company’s digital restructure. There will be a sausage fest tomorrow, even though the senior ranks at Fairfax are a sausage fest every day.