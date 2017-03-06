Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

WA

Mar 6, 2017

Poll Bludger: is Pauline Hanson becoming electoral poison?

Colin Barnett hoped a deal with One Nation would save the Western Australian Liberals, but it could be the nail in the party's coffin.

William Bowe — Editor of The Poll Bludger

William Bowe

Editor of The Poll Bludger

Share

Pauline Hanson

Even by the remarkable standards she has set for herself over the past two decades, the coming week looms as a significant time in the political life of Pauline Hanson.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

6 comments

Leave a comment

6 thoughts on “Poll Bludger: is Pauline Hanson becoming electoral poison? 

  1. klewso

    These candidates didn’t realise she’s a Liberal Nazgûl?

  2. Dog's Breakfast

    Thick as two short planks? You bet I am, I mean, you bet she is.

  3. bushby jane

    I thought that her disastrous interview with Barrie Cassidy would not have much traction with her electoral base because they generally wouldn’t watch Insiders, but it has been picked up in a big way today by the pm and pro vaccination groups among others.
    Perhaps people might start listening to the drivel that comes out of her mouth more now.

    1. Will

      Very telling to see though that Turnbull’s criticisms of Hanson today were cast as MH17 sanctions and vax policy issues (i.e. policies that have bi-partisan support), rather than Hanson false and inflammatory insistence that Islam is a political ideology (rather than a religion). He looks to be following Howard’s lead, and got himself one of those silent dog-whistles.

    2. klewso

      From commenting on that endorsement from her mate “George” Sinodinos ….?
      ….. “Malcolm’s respect” compared to 20 years ago – that wouldn’t have anything to do with his own DD election :- needing only half a quota for a seat, and her showing up on the Senate door-stoop, that dark stormy night, with her litter of three senators – the way he needs votes?
      I don’t know which train was the most fun, hers (“Join The Magic Puddin’ Club Party” – wage cuts for small business profits) or Jethro’s “privacy and dummy-spit”.

      1. klewso

        “….. which train-wreck(?) was the most fun, …”

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/06/will-pauline-hansons-one-nation-kill-the-wa-liberals-electoral-chances/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.