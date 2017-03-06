Pauline Hanson's mystery preferential voting changes
Among the ludicrous claims Pauline Hanson made on Insiders was the insistence that John Howard changed the voting system in 1998 to keep her out.
Mar 6, 2017
Pauline Hanson has never made any secret of her admiration for Donald Trump, and her Insiders appearance proved it extends to her approach to “facts”. And the sheer volume of questionable assertions meant one or two were bound to slip through the gaps. Host Barrie Cassidy (and, subsequently, much of the media and political establishment) called her out on her admiration for Vladimir Putin, her suspicion of vaccines, her assertion that Muslims “hate” the West and her support for the penalty rates cut. But there was no breath or column space left for a couple of other quite possibly “alternative facts.” Early on, she stated:
2 thoughts on “Pauline Hanson’s mystery preferential voting changes ”
I think she must be thinking that Peter Beattie deciding to take advantage of Queensland’s OPV by saying “just vote 1” as colluding with John Howard.
Never let the facts get in the way of a good conspiracy theory.