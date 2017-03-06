At the start of last week, most of us didn’t know that Paleo pear and banana bread was a thing, but after the Department of Finance’s $40,000 recruitment video for graduates, it’s not likely we’ll forget in a hurry. If you’ve forgotten, the badly acted and awkwardly scripted clip opens with a graduate asking her colleagues if they would like to pop downstairs for a “Paleo pear and banana bread”. There are no takers, though, as it’s a “bit fancy” for them.

Ms Tips understands that the young lady, named Claire in the video, was quite the celebrity at the Old Parliament House bar on Friday night, a popular watering hole for the young set of public servants in Canberra. Our spy tells us “people were flocking to her” and taking photos. We’re not sure if any of the drinks on the menu fit into a Paleo diet, but it looks like there is at least some upside to the country laughing at your video.