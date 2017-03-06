Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Mar 6, 2017

Paleo Claire better than Paleo Pete

Paleo Claire was quite the celebrity at Old Parliament House bar on Friday.

Share

At the start of last week, most of us didn’t know that Paleo pear and banana bread was a thing, but after the Department of Finance’s $40,000 recruitment video for graduates, it’s not likely we’ll forget in a hurry. If you’ve forgotten, the badly acted and awkwardly scripted clip opens with a graduate asking her colleagues if they would like to pop downstairs for a “Paleo pear and banana bread”. There are no takers, though, as it’s a “bit fancy” for them.

Ms Tips understands that the young lady, named Claire in the video, was quite the celebrity at the Old Parliament House bar on Friday night, a popular watering hole for the young set of public servants in Canberra. Our spy tells us “people were flocking to her” and taking photos. We’re not sure if any of the drinks on the menu fit into a Paleo diet, but it looks like there is at least some upside to the country laughing at your video.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/06/paleo-claire-better-paleo-than-pete/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.