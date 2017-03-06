Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Crikey Worm

Mar 6, 2017

Crikey Worm: Turnbull, Hanson clash over Putin and anti-vax claims

Good morning, early birds. The PM balances his relationship with Pauline Hanson, the budget is set to tackle housing affordability and Trump says his phone was tapped. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

Share

HANSON’S HOLD ON TURNBULL

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has criticised Senator Pauline Hanson because of her praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Hanson said on Insiders that Putin wasn’t responsible for the shooting down of MH17, because he didn’t “push the button”, but Turnbull hit back with: “That was a shocking international crime. Vladimir Putin’s Russia is not, and should not be, an object of admiration in any respect.”

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Crikey Worm: Turnbull, Hanson clash over Putin and anti-vax claims 

  1. Aethelstan

    Added to her disdain for those who need welfare … Pauline Hanson, after listening to the “people” has come down against penalty rates thus once again mirroring the LNP position … the “people” must be business owners … because if you are a low paid employee facing a significant pay cut then expect no sympathy or support from Pauline Hanson … you are just rubbish …

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/06/malcolm-turnbull-pauline-hanson-clash-over-putin-and-vaccination/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.