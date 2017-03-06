Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Mar 6, 2017

Factional fighting as Victorian Libs ready to oust Kroger

But he won't go down without a fight.

Factional fighting in the Victorian Liberals is the talk of Spring Street as Liberal leader Matthew Guy is set to tell the party’s Victorian branch president, Michael Kroger, that he won’t be backing him to continue in the gig, with former Howard-era minister Peter Reith challenging for power. As reported in the Herald Sun this morning, Guy is joined in the Reith camp by federal MPs Kelly O’Dwyer, Scott Ryan and Mitch Fifield as well as ex-premier Jeff Kennett. Supporting Kroger are Greg Hunt, Josh Frydenberg, Michael Sukkar and Alan Tudge. Ms Tips understands that state Liberal MPs will fall in behind Guy, while the issue has obviously divided their federal counterparts. Reith says he won’t talk publicly about why he is challenging Kroger, but it doesn’t seem to matter as many reports have been airing the party’s dirty laundry anyway.

