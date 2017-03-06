What have the elites ever done for us?
Our policymaking elite hasn't performed that badly on the big issues for Australian voters -- but they're demonised anyway. Mostly because they themselves do the demonising.
Being part of the elite, or the “political class”, is bad news at the moment. While politicians are no longer bandying around the term with quite the abandon they were after Trump’s election, elites are, it’s universally agreed, in bad odour with the electorate. They’re perceived as out-of-touch and unable to understand the perspective of ordinary Australians who are doing it tough, day to day, seen as freeloading technocrats with no grasp of the real world outside the Canberra bubble. Does our political class deserve such opprobrium? Have they given ordinary Australians a bad deal? Perhaps we should check the record before joining in the abuse of elites.
3 thoughts on “What have the elites ever done for us? ”
The flaw with this argument is the demonstrated ineptitude of office-holders such as Abbott (when he was PM) and Brandis. They certainly don’t seem very smart or on top of things, at least in recent times.
“We’ve forgotten the hopeless queues of hundreds of people applying for a single job”
This is true but the queues have been replaced by the soulless experience of hundreds of jobseekers applying on-line for jobs. Hours can be sent crafting responses to selection criteria, tweaking CVs and submitting applications electronically. Applications are assessed by robo-apps and rejections may be advised electronically months after the application is submitted, if sent at all. At least the old job seeker queues had the benefit of meeting people, comparing notes and building personal networks.
Could someone attempt a more precise definition of “elites” please. Does it just mean politicians and the mainstream media? Does it mean people with lots of money as well? I sometimes think it simply means highly educated people or what used to be called public intellectuals.
I agree with Bernard that acknowledging the hard-won progress on social and economic issues has fallen foul of “What have the Romans ever done for us?” and the fundamentally adversarial nature of our political processes. And I note the similar viewpoint by Rey Texeira in today’s Washington Post.