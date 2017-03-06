Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Tips and rumours

Mar 6, 2017

Libs lose cash as Bernardi shifts his donations

Cory took not only his bat and ball, but also his wallet, before going home.

The defection of Senator Cory Bernardi from the Liberals to his new Australian Conservatives Party has obvious implications when it comes to tallying up votes in the upper house, but what will it mean for the Liberal Party’s bottom line? Bernardi’s interests register has been updated to show that he is no longer a member of, or donor to, the South Australian division of the Liberal Party of Australia, the Young Liberal Movement or the Sir Paul Hasluck Foundation — but he is now a donor to the Australian Conservatives, of which he is still the only member of “the team” on the website.

Topics

