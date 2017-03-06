Anti-vax Hanson still offshoring her conspiracy theories
Pauline Hanson sources her conspiracy theories from Donald Trump, and sadly has embraced anti-vaccination, which is a conspiracy theory with a body count.
Mar 6, 2017
Pauline Hanson sources her conspiracy theories from Donald Trump, and sadly has embraced anti-vaccination, which is a conspiracy theory with a body count.
One of the few pleasures of watching the political tumour that is One Nation grow in the Australian body politic is the rich irony of where Hanson and her fellow extremists steal their ideas from. Hanson is an economic nativist who wants a return to the 1970s with a sheltered economy protected by tariff walls and local preference. Supporting Australian jobs at all costs is her mantra (to the extent, of course, that she’d ever have anything as foreign-sounding as a “mantra”). But that nationalism, alas, doesn’t extend to her and her party’s “ideas”, which are primarily taken from far-right and fascist movements overseas.
Powered by Taboola
4 thoughts on “Anti-vax Hanson still offshoring her conspiracy theories ”
In case you too needed to look it up, Wikipedia says “The chemtrail conspiracy theory is the unproven belief that long-lasting trails, so-called “chemtrails”, are left in the sky by high-flying aircraft and that they consist of chemical or biological agents deliberately sprayed for sinister purposes undisclosed to the general public.”
My mother survived diphtheria as a child. None of her children ever missed a recommended vaccination.
” well-educated progressives could be every bit as resistant to basic facts about vaccination as gun-toting Arizona survivalists.”
Well educated progressives are among the dumbest people I have met. I do meet more of them then gun-toting survivalists, but boy, education is no cure for stupidity.
” then-health minister Tony Abbott said in 2006 he would not be immunising his daughters with it (HPV)”
I don’t know how I could have missed that, I can only assume that I blocked it out, unable to transcend the stupidity. That’ll do me, he’s not just a political opportunist, he is a dead set idiot, he really doesn’t ‘believe’ in science.
It is clearly religion that still dominates his mind, and not enquiring and mind-opening religion, the kind that stopped thinking somewhere in the middle ages.
And now, for the anti-vaxxer brigade. Come on down, nutters.
OK, well the article doesn’t quite back up your statement there BK, so I’ll go back to thinking that Tony Abbott is just a dangerous luddite fool, and not worse.