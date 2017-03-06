ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie is set to wield the axe through middle management at the national broadcaster tomorrow, with millions of dollars of savings mooted to be funneled back into content production. In an email to all staff this morning, obtained by Crikey, Guthrie says: “I have been focussing in recent months on the ABC strategy that will address our audience challenges and ensure the ABC is best-placed to meet its Charter responsibilities. In my conversations with staff I have made it clear that 2017 will be a year of action and change.” Staff have been told that a briefing will take place at noon tomorrow at the ABC’s Ultimo headquarters, with staff able to tune in from around the country.

