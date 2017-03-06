Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Mar 6, 2017

A busy day for the NSW town of Young

The sleepy NSW town of Young was jolted awake last week with the news the Australian Federal Police had raided a property on the outskirts of town, arresting a man suspected of assisting the Islamic State in creating missiles and missile-detection systems. It was a bumper day of news for the town, which is just under two hours away from Canberra. Ms Tips hears there was a prang between two cars in the centre of town that day as well — one of which was being driven by an ABC reporter rushing from a story covering George Christensen resigning as Nationals’ Whip to cover the terror raids and back to the capital again. The cars were towed away, and the occupants got away with only bruises. Breaking news at breakneck speeds maybe?

