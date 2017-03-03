Local government workers to face penalty rate cut?
The United Services Union said it wouldn't comment while negotiations were ongoing.
While we’ve all got penalty rates on the brain, a tipster pointed Crikey towards another potential reduction for a group of workers, this time in local government. Local government councils in New South Wales are in the process of negotiating a new award for 2017, and our tipster tells us the Local Government NSW employer association is “aiming to remove all penalty rates completely for Recreation & Community Service staff under the Local Govt Award (NSW) so that Saturday/Sunday work is paid at normal rates like Monday-Friday”.
