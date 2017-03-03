Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Federal

Mar 3, 2017

We deserve better than this cripplingly dysfunctional government

After another wretched week for the Turnbull government, it's becoming clear its chaos and dysfunction cannot last.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

We’re used to the Turnbull government having bad weeks, but too many more like this one and we won’t be waiting until later in the year for his party to remove the Prime Minister. So ineptly did Turnbull handle the penalty rate cut decision this week, and so relentlessly did Labor prosecute its campaign against it, that even the Coalition’s media cheerleaders are queuing up to detail Turnbull’s inadequacies.

