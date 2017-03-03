The Murdochs' spectacular, gold medal-worthy backflip
Mar 3, 2017
Of course James Murdoch loves the BBC ...
You know when a Murdoch “‘makes nice”, as Americans say, that the family wants something — say, a government decision favourable to their wealth, a deal that will enrich them and their power. And you know that when the Murdochs are feeling powerful and invulnerable, the old arrogance and disdain for the rest of society and others in business emerges in full pomp. Dad Rupert is a notorious weathervane, and sons Lachlan and James, especially James, have been quick learners.