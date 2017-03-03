How to tell if penalty rate cuts are working
Determining whether cuts to penalty rates will have any benefits beyond business bottom lines will be difficult, but there are some data available.
While the government’s initial response to the Fair Work Commission’s cuts to penalty rates was confused, the main rationale offered by opponents of penalty rates in the business community — and previously by Coalition MPs — is that cutting them would lead to increased employment in the hospitality and retail sectors. By lifting the deadening hand of Sunday and public holiday penalty rates, so the reasoning goes, employers would be inclined to put on more staff and open longer hours (ignoring, for a moment, that many retail employers have been found to be ripping off their employees when it comes to wage payments).
