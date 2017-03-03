Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Mar 3, 2017

'Data integrity' keeps spy report secret

In response to questions from Crikey yesterday, the department reiterated previous statements in January given to tech publications.

The revelation by ASIO in an estimates hearing earlier this week that it had obtained a “small number” of journalist information warrants to access the metadata of a working journalist was only news because the Attorney-General’s Department annual report for 2015-2016 on what its spy agencies get up to with metadata has yet to be released. The report is notionally usually released by November but as of March, the department is still keeping the reports under wraps, almost nine months after the reporting period. In response to questions from Crikey yesterday, the department reiterated previous statements in January given to tech publications that the department was taking more time to review the report before making it public to ensure “data integrity” with what agencies were now required to report under the new data retention regime.

