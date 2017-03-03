Canberra doesn't need decentralisation

On Barnaby Joyce’s decentralisation

Laurie Patton writes: Re. “Barnaby’s quest for decentralisation continues” (Thursday)

I wrote recently about how in a digitally-enabled world we should reconsider the Whitlam decentralisation vision. However I was astounded at the suggestion we move public servants out of Canberra. On the contrary, the nation’s capital needs more people and businesses, and not just public service departments, to further enhance its economic and social development. It’s the overcrowded big cities of Sydney and Melbourne that need to be un-populated.

On the fracturing Coalition

Les Heimann writes: Re. “The right suffers a hat-trick of losses on 18c, and it was just amazing to watch” (Thursday)

Truly, does anyone believe the current coalition will rule right through the next two years?

Rumours abound; from the sublime to the ridiculous (maybe).

The Nationals will “uncoalesce” in order to sandbag their existing seats against One Nation. Two or more Liberal “wets”, yes there are still a few of these, one a cabinet minister and are seriously considering taking a stand by crossing the floor on whatever is the most convenient opportunity, again to appeal to their particular electorates. Labor desperately wants Tanya to be their new leader but dare not move against dear Bill; for obvious reasons. The Greens are looking everywhere to wedge Labor and have a few subjects almost ready to go. One Nation is? Who knows what they are up to, probably cheering from the sidelines and would do anything to capitalise from destabilisation. Add to this the huge level of angst in the Liberal camp over the upcoming budget that they know cannot help them whatever they conjure.

Of course there is the WA election. The whole shebang will depend on how badly the Liberals are damaged, or should one say the timing of the inevitable depends on the WA damage.

The stage is set for an implosion and how long will it be before the first shudder is forecast by certain media?

If you like a bet, try and get odds on a very early election, bet you can’t.