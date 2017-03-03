There have been some pretty duff shows in the history of Australian television — I should know, I’ve made a few of them — but none, I think, so self-defeating as an episode of SBS’ Face Up To Racism (or “FU2Racism”) week of programming, called The Truth About Racism, presented by Yassmin Abdel-Magied.
One thought on “Rundle: Abdel-Magied’s FU2Racism program a reductive failure. Zero stars. ”
I’m sure you’re aware, Guy, that Nick Folkes has been an enduring feature of the far right in Australia and is making the most of the publicity that SBS seems to keep giving him and United Patriots / Freedom Party, having also appeared on “Go back to where you’re came from”. Through these shows he gets an initial platform then plays it for all it’s worth, bleating to sympathetic media orgs afterwards eg The Australian that the show was a stitch up etc, thereby getting more coverage for his views. I just can’t believe SBS keep doing it.