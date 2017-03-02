Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Mar 2, 2017

What exactly is the government's position on penalty rates?

Holding multiple positions on penalty rates is only the latest example of how the Prime Minister's Office is not doing its job.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

While we’re all focused, correctly, on the deep divisions within the Liberal Party, the government’s inability to perform the most basic political management tasks is arguably its most serious problem.

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/02/what-exactly-is-the-governments-position-on-penalty-rates/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.