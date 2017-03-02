What exactly is the government's position on penalty rates?
Holding multiple positions on penalty rates is only the latest example of how the Prime Minister's Office is not doing its job.
Mar 2, 2017
While we’re all focused, correctly, on the deep divisions within the Liberal Party, the government’s inability to perform the most basic political management tasks is arguably its most serious problem.