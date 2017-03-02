Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Mar 2, 2017

Independent WA candidate believes firmly in {Conversational Version Of Your Catch Cry Or USP}

A curious tipster decided to google a few WA candidates and found independent candidate Julie Matheson's website left a lot to the imagination.

After reading Crikey‘s coverage of the minor and micro-parties contesting the upcoming WA state election, a curious tipster decided to google a few of the candidates but found the information on independent candidate Julie Matheson’s website left a lot to the imagination. Matheson’s disregard for titles and labels is in many ways refreshing — she describes herself as “the {Whatever Your Title Is} of {Your Company Name}”. But particularly surprising is seeing the “proudly parochial Western Australian” be so ethereal and abstract about a sense of place, saying that she loves, lives and works “here in {Where You Live}.”

