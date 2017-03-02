Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Mar 2, 2017

Turnbull 'too busy' to attend Mardi Gras

Turnbull has frequently attended the event in the past, but it is not surprising he is suddenly too busy, considering the AGM at Mardi Gras attempted to uninvite him.

Share

The Prime Minister’s Office usually sends out media alerts in advance of any of Malcolm Turnbull’s radio or TV interviews or media events in order to allow the media to organise to cover them. This morning, however, interviews on an FM breakfast show and on AM were not announced in advance, except via the PM’s Twitter account, and a subsequent doorstop in the Mural Hall (a rarity for the Prime Minister) came with no media alert. However, word spread through the gallery quickly enough for a large contingent of the press to be there.

In any case, after Turnbull continued to refuse to endorse or condemn the Fair Work Commission’s decision on penalty rates, the member for Wentworth confirmed he would not attend the largest event in his electorate — the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras — on Saturday due to commitments interstate. Turnbull has frequently attended the event in the past, but it is not surprising he is suddenly too busy, considering the AGM at Mardi Gras attempted to uninvite him. Because he has failed to allow a free vote on marriage equality, he would likely face a somewhat hostile crowd.

Plus it’s not clear if he would have had permission from George Christensen, anyway. He did send his well wishes in LGBTI rag Star Observer, in the most bland way possible.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/02/turnbull-too-busy-to-attend-mardi-gras/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.