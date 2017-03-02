Rundle: the right suffers a hat-trick of losses on 18C, and it was just amazing to watch
Ah, 18C. How glorious it is to watch you split the right apart.
Well, yet another report on the 18C/18D/18E provisions on racial vilification has come in — and it’s another loss for the right on the issue, with the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Human Rights providing a raft of recommendations about fix-ups of the procedure of administering the Racial Discrimination Act, noting t.e.h racismz is t.e.h badz, and then refusing to make any majority recommendations whatsoever about what to do about 18C as law.
