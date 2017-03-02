You, yes YOU, own the NBN, so demand a higher goddamn standard
The national broadband network does not belong to millionaire bureaucrats or Liberal MPs. It belongs to you, the taxpayer, and you have the right to demand better.
Mar 2, 2017
The national broadband network does not belong to millionaire bureaucrats or Liberal MPs. It belongs to you, the taxpayer, and you have the right to demand better.
Whenever news about the NBN unfolds, I am reminded of a 1990 film called The Bonfire of the Vanities. This comparison, in the case you were one of the few who witnessed Tom Hanks’ failure to play a corruptible man, has little to do with its plot but everything to do with its production process. Everyone was waiting for this newsy blockbuster, based on a Tom Wolfe novel — it looked so good on paper! Then as news of its Cleopatra-sized budget blowout began to leak, and as personnel compromises were made for peculiar reasons, we began to expect very little.