How housing is propping up growth
Housing construction is playing a critical role in economic growth with the mining investment boom winding up, Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane write.
Mar 2, 2017
Housing construction is playing a critical role in economic growth with the mining investment boom winding up, Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane write.
The economy has almost completed its transition from the mining investment boom to its more traditional source of growth, housing construction. But it’s now more accurately called “dwelling construction”, and it’s exerting as strong an influence on the Australian economy as the mining investment boom ever did.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “How housing is propping up growth ”
“The economy has almost completed its transition from the mining investment boom to its more traditional source of growth, housing construction.”
There was nothing ‘normal’ about this dwelling construction boom, which is why it’s almost over, with seriously worrying prospects for future growth and employment.
During the mining construction boom the RBA pushed up interest rates to put the chill on the dwelling construction sector (to prevent a generalised outbreak of wage inflation).
This however created serious dwelling shortfalls and pent up demand in capital cities (particularly on the east coast), resulting in a dwelling construction boom the moment interest rates dropped sufficiently as employment in the mining sector fell. However, dwelling supply now looks to have met demand, and dwelling approvals nationally are down 15% year on year to Jan 17 (22% for apartments).
With the booms in mining construction over and dwelling construction rapidly coming to an end, what will sustain growth and employment next? Where will all the ‘excess’ construction workers go? A logical option would be a massive national infrastructure investment programme, but debt and deficit hawks will never allow it, and it would only be a stopgap measure in any event. Where will these workers go then? And what sector(s) will drive further employment growth for an expanding population, without declining standards of living?