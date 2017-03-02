Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

My Kitchen Rules had the night to itself and as a result Seven won bigley, especially in the regions. Without Married at First Sight harassing it, MKR added viewers from Tuesday night to be tops in the metros, regions and nationally with 1.66 million (1.53 million on Tuesday night). Nine’s weakness last night revealed that it is a one show network, whereas Seven still has others that are doing well, such as Bride and Prejudice, Murder Uncovered and 800 Words. The ABC was again weak, especially 7.30, though its audience rose from Tuesday night.

Celebrity managed to grab 1.146 million viewers while Married was resting. 7.30 failed to crack the half a million (492,000) metro viewers for a second night, but that was better than Tuesday night’s 469,000 and the national figure of 736,000 was up on the 721,000. The regional audience fell to 244,000 from 252,000. Not good. And keep an eye on ACA, it’s another not looking too sharp – the 1.019 million nationally last night used to be its metro audience. It averaged 720,000 in the metros. And Seven’s Home and Away remains weak in the metros with 716,000 viewers, but solid in the regions with 483,000.

Watch out, he’ll tweet again if he’s upset at the comparison, but ratings figures show that Donald Trump’s first address to both houses of the US Congress have again fell short of the first addresses of his two presidential bete noires, Barrack Obama and Bill Clinton. The ratings figures show that a final total of 48 million people watched the speech, well short of the 53.4 million who tuned in for Obama’s first speech back in 2009 and the 66.7 million who watched Clinton’s speech in 1993.

The Nielsen ratings data for the Trump speech showed that 10.8 million people watched on Fox News, 9.14 million on NBC, 7.2 million on CBS, 6.1 million on ABC and 3.1 million on Fox News. CNN’s coverage was watched by 4 million, MSNBC by 2.7 million and Fox Business News, 593,000. TV analysts point out that the first speech always rates best (except for George W. Bush’s speech in 2003 which announced the second invasion of Iraq).

And for anyone interested, the NRL starts tonight On Nine and Pay TV. Will the audience hold up or will scandals (one domestic abuse story and a major gambling scandal during preseason already) eat into Nine’s viewing figures? — Read the rest on the Crikey website